K&R Rail Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 41.58% to Rs 9.75 crore

Net profit of K&R Rail Engineering reported to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.58% to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4825.00% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.76% to Rs 60.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.7516.69 -42 60.7280.70 -25 OPM %13.44-7.07 -3.160.55 - PBDT1.490.05 2880 3.491.80 94 PBT1.57-0.33 LP 2.570.39 559 NP1.43-0.54 LP 1.970.04 4825

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 13:34 IST

