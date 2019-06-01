Bijoy Hans reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.09 croreBijoy Hans reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.090.10 -10 0.400.44 -9 OPM %-66.67-50.00 --62.50-63.64 - PBDT00 0 -0.02-0.04 50 PBT0-0.03 100 -0.08-0.12 33 NP0-0.02 100 -0.08-0.11 27
