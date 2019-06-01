Nova Iron & Steel standalone net profit declines 51.74% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 97.91% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Nova Iron & Steel declined 51.74% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 97.91% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 72.81% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 81.59% to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.2110.07 -98 3.6119.61 -82 OPM %-57.1479.15 --93.3543.24 - PBDT0.728.82 -92 -2.063.29 PL PBT0.498.59 -94 -2.972.27 PL NP4.158.60 -52 0.622.28 -73
