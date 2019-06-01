BKV Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet loss of BKV Industries reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.13% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.080.10 -20 0.330.32 3 OPM %-212.5030.00 --69.700 - PBDT-0.170.03 PL -0.220.01 PL PBT-0.170.02 PL -0.230 0 NP-0.170.02 PL -0.230 0
