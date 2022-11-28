JUST IN
Snowman intimates of IT Dept. inspection at its office and warehouse in Mumbai
Business Standard

SPS Steels Rolling Mills standalone net profit rises 723.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 67.95% to Rs 400.97 crore

Net profit of SPS Steels Rolling Mills rose 723.01% to Rs 46.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 67.95% to Rs 400.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 238.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales400.97238.74 68 OPM %10.356.50 -PBDT41.4910.38 300 PBT41.495.65 634 NP46.505.65 723

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 17:00 IST

