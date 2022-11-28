SPS Steels Rolling Mills standalone net profit rises 723.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.95% to Rs 400.97 crore

Net profit of SPS Steels Rolling Mills rose 723.01% to Rs 46.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 67.95% to Rs 400.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 238.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.400.97238.7410.356.5041.4910.3841.495.6546.505.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)