SPT Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BAMPSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Mathew Easow Research Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Systematix Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
International Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Futuristic Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 160.55% to Rs 9.51 croreNet profit of SPT Securities reported to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 160.55% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.513.65 161 OPM %19.87-11.78 -PBDT1.89-0.43 LP PBT1.89-0.43 LP NP1.89-0.43 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU