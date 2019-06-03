SPV Global Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 47.61% to Rs 7.72 croreNet Loss of SPV Global Trading reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.61% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 10.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.725.23 48 10.8810.00 9 OPM %-0.65-4.21 --1.19-2.10 - PBDT-0.03-0.20 85 -0.11-0.21 48 PBT-0.03-0.20 85 -0.11-0.21 48 NP-0.03-0.20 85 -0.11-0.21 48
