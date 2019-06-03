Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit declines 97.06% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Net profit of Shreenath Investment Company declined 97.06% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 08:45 IST

