Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit declines 97.06% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shreenath Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Yamini Investment Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter
IL&FS to sell education, alternative investment management businesses
US firm to buy multi-billion dollar stake in Spain's Cepsa
Prudent Corporate thanks India as it crosses an AUM worth Rs. 20,000 Cr
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Shreenath Investment Company declined 97.06% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU