Sundaram Finance standalone net profit rises 389.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.84% to Rs 881.87 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance rose 389.20% to Rs 674.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 137.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 881.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 788.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 99.90% to Rs 1126.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 563.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.07% to Rs 3397.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2806.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales881.87788.52 12 3397.612806.27 21 OPM %79.9975.33 -79.2178.76 - PBDT237.71222.90 7 949.25913.34 4 PBT223.55207.32 8 895.28849.72 5 NP674.75137.93 389 1126.31563.44 100
