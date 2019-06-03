Sundaram Finance standalone net profit rises 389.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.84% to Rs 881.87 crore

Net profit of rose 389.20% to Rs 674.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 137.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 881.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 788.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 99.90% to Rs 1126.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 563.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.07% to Rs 3397.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2806.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

