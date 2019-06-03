Loyal Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 69.53% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 334.13 croreNet profit of Loyal Textile Mills declined 69.53% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 334.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 327.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.48% to Rs 25.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 1306.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1156.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales334.13327.67 2 1306.941156.03 13 OPM %7.476.91 -8.739.12 - PBDT15.4222.72 -32 80.4276.99 4 PBT1.178.07 -86 23.0316.51 39 NP3.8312.57 -70 25.7323.08 11
