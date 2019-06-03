Loyal Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 69.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 334.13 crore

Net profit of declined 69.53% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 334.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 327.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.48% to Rs 25.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 1306.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1156.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

