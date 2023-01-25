Sree Maruthi Marine Industries standalone net profit rises 31.03% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 45.71% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net profit of Sree Maruthi Marine Industries rose 31.03% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.71% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.531.05 46 OPM %26.8032.38 -PBDT0.410.34 21 PBT0.380.32 19 NP0.380.29 31

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 12:43 IST

