Sree Maruthi Marine Industries standalone net profit rises 31.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.71% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net profit of Sree Maruthi Marine Industries rose 31.03% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.71% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.531.0526.8032.380.410.340.380.320.380.29

