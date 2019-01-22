Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

registered volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 63.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1810 shares

TVS Motor Company Ltd, GE T&D India Ltd, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 January 2019.

witnessed volume of 80.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.21% to Rs.555.55. Volumes stood at 3.2 lakh shares in the last session.

saw volume of 4.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43009 shares. The stock dropped 0.00% to Rs.308.15. Volumes stood at 16444 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 4.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43167 shares. The stock increased 0.89% to Rs.153.65. Volumes stood at 33327 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26671 shares. The stock slipped 0.73% to Rs.435.85. Volumes stood at 22007 shares in the last session.

