Cabinet Approves Setting Up Of Rs 15000 Crore Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund
Srestha Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.33% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net loss of Srestha Finvest reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.33% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 4.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.801.03 -22 4.123.95 4 OPM %058.25 -54.1336.20 - PBDT-0.770.42 PL -0.14-0.41 66 PBT-0.770.42 PL -0.15-0.42 64 NP-0.870.42 PL -0.25-0.42 40

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 17:46 IST

