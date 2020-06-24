Srestha Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
APM Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Srestha Finvest standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the December 2019 quarter
FGP reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Smart Finsec reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bajaj Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 22.33% to Rs 0.80 croreNet loss of Srestha Finvest reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.33% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 4.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.801.03 -22 4.123.95 4 OPM %058.25 -54.1336.20 - PBDT-0.770.42 PL -0.14-0.41 66 PBT-0.770.42 PL -0.15-0.42 64 NP-0.870.42 PL -0.25-0.42 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU