Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 29.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 29.22% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 48.22% to Rs 174.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 351.23% to Rs 44.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 59.19% to Rs 467.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 293.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

