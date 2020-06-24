Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 29.22% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 48.22% to Rs 174.53 croreNet profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 29.22% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 48.22% to Rs 174.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 351.23% to Rs 44.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 59.19% to Rs 467.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 293.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales174.53117.75 48 467.22293.49 59 OPM %8.4317.27 -17.389.20 - PBDT18.7419.64 -5 84.9042.26 101 PBT12.1412.13 0 59.1413.36 343 NP10.267.94 29 44.049.76 351
