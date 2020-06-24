PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 46.49% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.00% to Rs 1346.70 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech declined 46.49% to Rs 90.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.00% to Rs 1346.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1270.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.50% to Rs 549.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 351.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 48.44% to Rs 5602.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3774.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

