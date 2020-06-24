JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shriram EPC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 91.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 46.49% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.00% to Rs 1346.70 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech declined 46.49% to Rs 90.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.00% to Rs 1346.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1270.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.50% to Rs 549.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 351.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 48.44% to Rs 5602.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3774.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1346.701270.42 6 5602.573774.36 48 OPM %21.9125.14 -23.6926.67 - PBDT206.88245.58 -16 1063.51705.44 51 PBT131.27159.36 -18 712.78358.98 99 NP90.39168.93 -46 549.88351.36 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 17:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU