PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 46.49% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.00% to Rs 1346.70 croreNet profit of PNC Infratech declined 46.49% to Rs 90.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.00% to Rs 1346.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1270.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.50% to Rs 549.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 351.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 48.44% to Rs 5602.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3774.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1346.701270.42 6 5602.573774.36 48 OPM %21.9125.14 -23.6926.67 - PBDT206.88245.58 -16 1063.51705.44 51 PBT131.27159.36 -18 712.78358.98 99 NP90.39168.93 -46 549.88351.36 57
