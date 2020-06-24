Shriram EPC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 91.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 62.35% to Rs 184.00 croreNet loss of Shriram EPC reported to Rs 91.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 62.35% to Rs 184.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 488.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 77.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 30.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 1207.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1201.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales184.00488.73 -62 1207.951201.96 0 OPM %-0.90-0.17 -3.645.23 - PBDT-24.015.73 PL -5.5341.71 PL PBT-25.434.29 PL -11.1936.05 PL NP-91.083.15 PL -77.2630.59 PL
