SRF Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

R Systems International Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd and Aarti Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2021.

SRF Ltd crashed 8.58% to Rs 6273.1 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 40696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10756 shares in the past one month.

R Systems International Ltd lost 7.99% to Rs 139.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11637 shares in the past one month.

Navin Fluorine International Limited tumbled 6.71% to Rs 3380.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17412 shares in the past one month.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd shed 6.28% to Rs 5876.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1031 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd plummeted 5.20% to Rs 1693.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 87868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32719 shares in the past one month.

