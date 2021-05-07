SRF Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

R Systems International Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd and Aarti Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2021.
R Systems International Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd and Aarti Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2021.
SRF Ltd crashed 8.58% to Rs 6273.1 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 40696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10756 shares in the past one month.
R Systems International Ltd lost 7.99% to Rs 139.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11637 shares in the past one month.
Navin Fluorine International Limited tumbled 6.71% to Rs 3380.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17412 shares in the past one month.
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd shed 6.28% to Rs 5876.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1031 shares in the past one month.
Aarti Industries Ltd plummeted 5.20% to Rs 1693.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 87868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32719 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU