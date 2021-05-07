Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 21.6 points or 0.07% at 31722.17 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 3.25%), Voltas Ltd (down 1.12%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.03%), TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.85%), and V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.64%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 2.2%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.02%), and Titan Company Ltd (up 0.64%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 217.22 or 0.44% at 49166.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.9 points or 0.52% at 14800.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 78.2 points or 0.35% at 22262.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.24 points or 0.05% at 7122.69.

On BSE,1665 shares were trading in green, 1243 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

