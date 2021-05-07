Volumes soar at ERIS Lifesciences Ltd counter

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 30.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 61.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49607 shares

Vaibhav Global Ltd, ITI Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 May 2021.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 30.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 61.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49607 shares. The stock gained 9.31% to Rs.658.70. Volumes stood at 58621 shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd registered volume of 7.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39762 shares. The stock rose 14.65% to Rs.1,001.35. Volumes stood at 40223 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd registered volume of 40.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.37% to Rs.121.55. Volumes stood at 10.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 7.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77521 shares. The stock dropped 1.11% to Rs.245.80. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd recorded volume of 696.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.55% to Rs.14.95. Volumes stood at 65.9 lakh shares in the last session.

