Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Audi India launches online sales initiative amid coronavirus pandemic
Maha Prasad Adhikari appointed governor of Nepal central bank
Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes take online sales route amid coronavirus pandemic
Bengal transport minister holds meeting with operators to resume private bus services
Music Broadcast receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reported to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 36.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 43.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -1.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.22 -100 -1.1415.24 PL OPM %0-263.64 -89.47-57.28 - PBDT-3.27-3.32 2 -13.42-19.65 32 PBT-9.09-9.19 1 -36.57-43.63 16 NP-9.09-9.19 1 -36.83-43.63 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU