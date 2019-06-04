Nahar Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.97 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nahar Industrial Enterprises gets revision in ratings for bank facilities
Nahar Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sandeep Nahar wants to do reality TV show soon
Speciality Restaurants Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Superior Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 460.80 croreNet loss of Nahar Industrial Enterprises reported to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 460.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 440.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 17.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 1859.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1754.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales460.80440.29 5 1859.061754.70 6 OPM %5.6011.85 -6.588.45 - PBDT14.2832.91 -57 67.7083.58 -19 PBT-7.1913.55 PL -10.8817.81 PL NP-11.9712.65 PL -21.5817.22 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU