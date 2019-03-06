Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.67 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Animated video launched to create awareness on beast cancer
Belur goes green, says no to fireworks
Thousands throng Bengal's Belur Math as Durga Puja spirit peaks
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 8.00% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 108.78% to Rs 7.37 croreNet profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 108.78% to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.373.53 109 OPM %29.17-29.18 -PBDT1.18-1.35 LP PBT1.10-1.45 LP NP1.10-1.45 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU