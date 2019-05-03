JUST IN
Dolat Investments change in directorate
Business Standard

The Investment Trust of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 83.40% to Rs 196.29 crore

Net loss of The Investment Trust of India reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 83.40% to Rs 196.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.15% to Rs 35.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 89.82% to Rs 629.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 331.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales196.29107.03 83 629.17331.46 90 OPM %7.604.38 -20.2726.06 - PBDT-3.2314.50 PL 58.6475.07 -22 PBT-5.408.53 PL 48.7166.54 -27 NP-0.5040.61 PL 35.2976.97 -54

