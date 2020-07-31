Volumes soar at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 58.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.72 lakh shares

Essel Propack Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 July 2020.

Essel Propack Ltd clocked volume of 17.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.46% to Rs.233.00. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd saw volume of 4.94 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99910 shares. The stock increased 6.31% to Rs.410.10. Volumes stood at 53834 shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd recorded volume of 158.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.96% to Rs.110.20. Volumes stood at 5.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Laurus Labs Ltd witnessed volume of 86.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.04% to Rs.917.00. Volumes stood at 48.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 14:30 IST

