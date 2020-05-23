Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit declines 8.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.04% to Rs 200.50 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation declined 8.96% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 200.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.54% to Rs 43.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.40% to Rs 830.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 788.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

200.50200.42830.77788.178.759.7210.4010.2516.4518.1881.1674.378.2111.0048.1944.626.507.1443.6228.41

