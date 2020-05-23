JUST IN
DCB Bank Q4 PAT shrinks 29% to Rs 69 cr
Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit declines 8.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.04% to Rs 200.50 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation declined 8.96% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 200.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.54% to Rs 43.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.40% to Rs 830.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 788.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales200.50200.42 0 830.77788.17 5 OPM %8.759.72 -10.4010.25 - PBDT16.4518.18 -10 81.1674.37 9 PBT8.2111.00 -25 48.1944.62 8 NP6.507.14 -9 43.6228.41 54

