Business Standard

TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 545.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 99.95% to Rs 609.16 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac rose 545.80% to Rs 94.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 99.95% to Rs 609.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 304.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales609.16304.65 100 OPM %25.7116.09 -PBDT145.6639.65 267 PBT127.4923.14 451 NP94.6114.65 546

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:56 IST

