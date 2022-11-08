TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 545.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 99.95% to Rs 609.16 croreNet profit of TGV Sraac rose 545.80% to Rs 94.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 99.95% to Rs 609.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 304.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales609.16304.65 100 OPM %25.7116.09 -PBDT145.6639.65 267 PBT127.4923.14 451 NP94.6114.65 546
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU