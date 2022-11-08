TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 545.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 99.95% to Rs 609.16 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac rose 545.80% to Rs 94.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 99.95% to Rs 609.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 304.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.609.16304.6525.7116.09145.6639.65127.4923.1494.6114.65

