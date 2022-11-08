Kumbhat Financial Services standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Kumbhat Financial Services rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.05 80 OPM %44.4420.00 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300
