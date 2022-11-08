Madras Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 23.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 138.66% to Rs 912.10 crore

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers reported to Rs 23.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 138.66% to Rs 912.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 382.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.912.10382.175.533.7233.74-3.3030.74-11.4323.92-11.43

