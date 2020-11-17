State Bank of India soars 3.59%, Gains for third straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 237.9, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.82% in last one year as compared to a 8.11% gain in NIFTY and a 6.73% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 19.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28594.3, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 474.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 632.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

