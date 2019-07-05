Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Manpasand Beverages Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd and GIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 July 2019.

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd soared 7.84% to Rs 17.2 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manpasand Beverages Ltd spiked 4.99% to Rs 45.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79624 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd surged 4.93% to Rs 155.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5794 shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd spurt 4.19% to Rs 33.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50506 shares in the past one month.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd gained 3.57% to Rs 265.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53892 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4979 shares in the past one month.

