RPSG Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zensar Technologies Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd and Ramco Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2021.

RPSG Ventures Ltd soared 12.76% to Rs 951.6 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 41311 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18507 shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd surged 11.88% to Rs 545.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99116 shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd spiked 11.69% to Rs 291.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19793 shares in the past one month.

Karnataka Bank Ltd gained 9.98% to Rs 73.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ramco Systems Ltd added 8.20% to Rs 500. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20298 shares in the past one month.

