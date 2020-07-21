Den Networks consolidated net profit rises 422.26% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.78% to Rs 301.31 croreNet profit of Den Networks rose 422.26% to Rs 58.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.78% to Rs 301.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 313.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales301.31313.15 -4 OPM %20.2513.15 -PBDT121.9375.69 61 PBT58.6217.98 226 NP58.6511.23 422
