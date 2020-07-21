JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

ATN International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Den Networks consolidated net profit rises 422.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.78% to Rs 301.31 crore

Net profit of Den Networks rose 422.26% to Rs 58.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.78% to Rs 301.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 313.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales301.31313.15 -4 OPM %20.2513.15 -PBDT121.9375.69 61 PBT58.6217.98 226 NP58.6511.23 422

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 07:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU