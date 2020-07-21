Den Networks consolidated net profit rises 422.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.78% to Rs 301.31 crore

Net profit of Den Networks rose 422.26% to Rs 58.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.78% to Rs 301.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 313.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

