Den Networks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Den Networks reported to Rs 24.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 186.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.02% to Rs 327.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 273.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 69.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 277.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 1291.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1206.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

