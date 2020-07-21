ATN International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 125.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of ATN International reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.090.04 125 0.210.21 0 OPM %-33.33-200.00 --128.57-119.05 - PBDT-0.03-0.01 -200 -0.27-0.22 -23 PBT-0.03-0.01 -200 -0.27-0.23 -17 NP-0.03-0.01 -200 -0.52-0.23 -126
