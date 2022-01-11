Steel Authority of India Ltd Slips 3.87%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 2.03%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 6.01% over last one month compared to 1.54% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.86% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd fell 3.87% today to trade at Rs 105.5. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 2.03% to quote at 19500.71. The index is down 1.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd decreased 3.36% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 3.16% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 55.85 % over last one year compared to the 22.73% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 21.8 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19.92 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 151.1 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 55.3 on 28 Jan 2021.

