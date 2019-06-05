JUST IN
Microse India standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Microse India declined 68.75% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.76 -100 OPM %028.95 -PBDT0.050.16 -69 PBT0.050.16 -69 NP0.050.16 -69

