B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 37.19% to Rs 150.63 croreNet loss of B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 26.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.19% to Rs 150.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 239.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.59% to Rs 13.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.09% to Rs 748.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 936.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales150.63239.82 -37 748.49936.68 -20 OPM %-3.205.50 -8.1410.35 - PBDT-13.5430.53 PL 31.0075.37 -59 PBT-16.1728.49 PL 21.7865.92 -67 NP-12.3426.02 PL 13.9248.99 -72
