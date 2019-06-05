B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 37.19% to Rs 150.63 crore

Net loss of B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 26.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.19% to Rs 150.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 239.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.59% to Rs 13.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.09% to Rs 748.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 936.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

150.63239.82748.49936.68-3.205.508.1410.35-13.5430.5331.0075.37-16.1728.4921.7865.92-12.3426.0213.9248.99

