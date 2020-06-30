Steel Strips Wheels bags exports order from US truck and caravan trailer market

Steel Strips Wheels has bagged fresh export orders for truck & caravan trailer market from USA. order comprises supplies of close to 14,000 steel wheels to be executed in the month of July & August from its Chennai plant.

Total revenue generated by this additional order would be over 315K USD. Repetitive orders are expected in coming weeks from several other regular customers as the market begins its recovery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)