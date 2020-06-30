JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Power shares slide
Business Standard

Steel Strips Wheels bags exports order from US truck and caravan trailer market

Capital Market 

Steel Strips Wheels has bagged fresh export orders for truck & caravan trailer market from USA. order comprises supplies of close to 14,000 steel wheels to be executed in the month of July & August from its Chennai plant.

Total revenue generated by this additional order would be over 315K USD. Repetitive orders are expected in coming weeks from several other regular customers as the market begins its recovery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU