Steel Strips Wheels upbeat on tractor segment in Q2

Steel Strip Wheels announced that July to September quarter will report highest ever Tractor sales on the back of very strong farm segment activity.

The company expects the tractor segment to report double digit growth and good accretive EBIDTA to the Q2 financials.

The company expects to gain material market share in tractor segment in this financial year backed by improved delivery performance across all the customers.

The capacity utilization of the segment will be operating at 105-107% and is expected to carry on going ahead into balance FY 20-21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)