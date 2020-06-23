Board of Orbit Exports appoints director

JUST IN
At meeting held on 22 June 2020

The Board of Orbit Exports at its meeting held on 22 June 2020 has approved the appointment of Chetna Manish Malaviya (DIN: 07300976) as an Additional Director (designated as Woman Independent Director, Non- Executive) on the Board of the Company with immediate effect for a period of 5 (Five) years subject to approval of the Members in the ensuing General Meeting.

First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 09:33 IST

