Infosys allots 46,748 equity shares under Stock Incentive Compensation Plan

Infosys has allotted 46,748 equity shares under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan to the eligible employees of the Company pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units under ADR Issue.

Consequently, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 21,29,57,73,140/- divided into 4,25,91,54,628 Equity Shares of Rs 5/- each.

First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 09:45 IST

