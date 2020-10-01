Steel Strips Wheels update on sales performance in September 2020

Steel Strips Wheels achieved September 2020 total wheel rim sales of 14.61 Lakh compared to 11.74 Lakh in September 2019 representing a growth of 24.4% YoY & 29.8% on MoM basis.

SSWL has achieved gross turnover of Rs 201,41 crore in September 2020 compared to Rs 139,74 crore in September 2019, thereby recording a growth of 44.1% and achieved Net turnover of Rs.166.82 crore in September 2020 compared to Rs. 115.59 crore in September 2019, recording a growth of 44.3%.

This month should see the best ever monthly operational performance.

Alloy Wheel Segment reported its highest Monthly Volume sale ever in September 2020 with a 719% YOY growth.

Exports rose 97.91% in September.

