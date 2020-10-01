Steel Strips Wheels update on sales performance in September 2020

-
-
Steel Strips Wheels achieved September 2020 total wheel rim sales of 14.61 Lakh compared to 11.74 Lakh in September 2019 representing a growth of 24.4% YoY & 29.8% on MoM basis.
SSWL has achieved gross turnover of Rs 201,41 crore in September 2020 compared to Rs 139,74 crore in September 2019, thereby recording a growth of 44.1% and achieved Net turnover of Rs.166.82 crore in September 2020 compared to Rs. 115.59 crore in September 2019, recording a growth of 44.3%.
This month should see the best ever monthly operational performance.
Alloy Wheel Segment reported its highest Monthly Volume sale ever in September 2020 with a 719% YOY growth.
Exports rose 97.91% in September.
