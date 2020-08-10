JUST IN
Sterling Tools reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 80.57% to Rs 20.27 crore

Net loss of Sterling Tools reported to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.57% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 104.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.27104.31 -81 OPM %-26.3917.60 -PBDT-5.9618.40 PL PBT-11.9012.94 PL NP-9.228.64 PL

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 14:22 IST

