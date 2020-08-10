Sterling Tools reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sterling Tools standalone net profit rises 11.29% in the March 2020 quarter
Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 34.40% in the March 2020 quarter
Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 42.55% in the December 2019 quarter
Sterling Tools to commence operations at its unit in Kolar
Sterling Webnet reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 80.57% to Rs 20.27 croreNet loss of Sterling Tools reported to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.57% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 104.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.27104.31 -81 OPM %-26.3917.60 -PBDT-5.9618.40 PL PBT-11.9012.94 PL NP-9.228.64 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU