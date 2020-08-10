Diamines & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 22.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.04% to Rs 18.57 crore

Net profit of Diamines & Chemicals rose 22.05% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.04% to Rs 18.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.18.5715.6048.7343.729.597.409.166.886.315.17

