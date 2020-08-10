JUST IN
Diamines & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 22.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.04% to Rs 18.57 crore

Net profit of Diamines & Chemicals rose 22.05% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.04% to Rs 18.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.5715.60 19 OPM %48.7343.72 -PBDT9.597.40 30 PBT9.166.88 33 NP6.315.17 22

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 14:03 IST

