Diamines & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 22.05% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Diamines & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 140.99% in the March 2020 quarter
Ishan Dyes & chemicals standalone net profit rises 31.78% in the June 2020 quarter
Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit declines 65.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Caprolactam Chemicals standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2019 quarter
Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 19.04% to Rs 18.57 croreNet profit of Diamines & Chemicals rose 22.05% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.04% to Rs 18.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.5715.60 19 OPM %48.7343.72 -PBDT9.597.40 30 PBT9.166.88 33 NP6.315.17 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU