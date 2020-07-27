JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Avantel standalone net profit rises 6.62% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Orient Electric reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 68.54% to Rs 178.78 crore

Net loss of Orient Electric reported to Rs 27.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 18.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.54% to Rs 178.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 568.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales178.78568.34 -69 OPM %-10.777.76 -PBDT-24.6737.85 PL PBT-35.3228.61 PL NP-27.2918.87 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 14:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU