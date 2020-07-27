Orient Electric reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 68.54% to Rs 178.78 croreNet loss of Orient Electric reported to Rs 27.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 18.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.54% to Rs 178.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 568.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales178.78568.34 -69 OPM %-10.777.76 -PBDT-24.6737.85 PL PBT-35.3228.61 PL NP-27.2918.87 PL
