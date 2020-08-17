JUST IN
Stratmont Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore

Stratmont Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.200.19 5 OPM %0-42.11 -PBDT0-0.08 100 PBT0-0.08 100 NP0-0.08 100

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 08:34 IST

