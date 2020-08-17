Shri Dinesh Mills standalone net profit rises 309.09% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 54.49% to Rs 5.42 crore

Net profit of Shri Dinesh Mills rose 309.09% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.49% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.4211.91 -54 OPM %2.033.69 -PBDT2.151.71 26 PBT0.950.09 956 NP1.350.33 309

