Shri Dinesh Mills standalone net profit rises 309.09% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit rises 966.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Shri Krishna Devcon standalone net profit rises 966.67% in the March 2020 quarter
FinMin sanctions Rs 46,038 cr as states share in taxes for Apr
Shri Bajrang Alliance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shri Kalyan Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 54.49% to Rs 5.42 croreNet profit of Shri Dinesh Mills rose 309.09% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.49% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.4211.91 -54 OPM %2.033.69 -PBDT2.151.71 26 PBT0.950.09 956 NP1.350.33 309
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU