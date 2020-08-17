Subhash Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Subhash Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Satyam Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 51.11% in the March 2020 quarter
Parmeshwari Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 29.06% in the March 2020 quarter
Gini Silk Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Subhash Silk Mills rose 116.67% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU