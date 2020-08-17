JUST IN
Subhash Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Subhash Silk Mills rose 116.67% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 08:34 IST

