Persistent Systems named winner of 2020 Workato Partner Awards

Persistent Systems has been named a winner of the 2020 Workato Partner Awards in the category of Innovation across OutSystems, Banking and Snowflake. The award was announced at Workato's recent 2020 Partner Summit, held virtually on 10 June and attended by over 600 registered partners. Workato provides automation and integration across all business applications.

The award identifies Persistent as a premier systems integrator for this category, across 11 criteria: Strategic Alliance; Public Sector; Implementations; Go-to-Market; Innovation; Automation Center of Excellence; Process Automation; Automations; Sales Automations; IT Automations and Financial Automations.

