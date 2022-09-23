Strides Pharma Science Ltd up for fifth session

Strides Pharma Science Ltd is quoting at Rs 329.8, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 44.8% in last one year as compared to a 2.56% slide in NIFTY and a 11.08% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 329.8, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.32% on the day, quoting at 17396.35. The Sensex is at 58307.23, down 1.37%. Strides Pharma Science Ltd has dropped around 2.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Strides Pharma Science Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12612.85, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.92 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

